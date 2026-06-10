Today we’re listening to Helena Silva, a Portuguese violinist and composer based in Lisbon. When she was nine, growing up in Barcelos, her family attended a local folk performance, and shortly after she took up violin instruction with one of its members. She continued with the instrument through high school and multiple degree programs. She’s performed with orchestras and ensembles across Europe, but today we’re focusing on her solo work. Her ambient classical recordings reflect her classical background and ambient influences: “Tim Hecker, Fennesz, Kali Malone, and Brian Eno,” as she told Composerism. Last fall, she released the LP Celeste, a series of atmospheric, richly layered violin pieces. She gets synth-like versatility from her instrument: legato drones, flanging harmonics, pizzicato arpeggios. It’s a filmic listen; Hildur Guðnadóttir and Jóhann Jóhannsson come to mind. We’re also playing her 2023 EP, Manta, whose aperture is more narrowly neoclassical.

Celeste - Helena Silva (34m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Manta - Helena Silva (16m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.