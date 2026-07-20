Today we’re listening to Haruhisa Tanaka, a Japanese ambient musician based in Tokyo. He learned piano and guitar growing up, then in 2017 began focusing on ambient music. Since then he’s released seven LPs, which use vintage synths and tape loops to create what this newsletter is always looking for: atmospheres of profundity. His latest album, Tamayura, came out on June 5 and is a continuation of that style. He creates a warm synth foundation and then rains melodic droplets over it, blending guitar and piano and other instruments as well. We’re also revisiting his debut LP, Reflections, from 2017, which is more of a drone record and includes the beguiling “Mist in the Morning.”

Tamayura - Haruhisa Tanaka (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Reflections - Haruhisa Tanaka (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.