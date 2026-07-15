Today we’re listening to Hanakiv, an Estonian composer and pianist from Tallinn. She has many musicians on her mother’s side, and she started playing piano and handbells around age eight. She studied electroacoustic composition and eventually settled in London, where she remains based. When covid hit, she resumed daily piano practice which eventually led to her debut LP, Goodbyes, in 2023. The album is primarily prepared piano, which she layers to create ambient neoclassical pieces. Track five features English saxophonist Alabaster DePlume. We’re also playing her new album, Interlude, which bring in string and percussion accompaniment.

Goodbyes - Hanakiv (41m, vocal moments on track 3)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Interlude - Hanakiv (36m, vocals on tracks 2, 7, and 9)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.