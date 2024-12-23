Today we have a guest recommendation from Sarah Tudzin

POWER

, is

.

. Her new album,

Here are a few instrumental albums (that I'm not sure if you've already posted) that absolutely rock me every time I hear them:

First Thought Best Thought by Arthur Russell - weird, percussive, inspiring, & cinematic in a quirky, retro fantasy way

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Photay by Photay - (there is one song with vocals on it) full of beautiful field recordings, African percussion loops, broken keyboards, hooky, snappy, sweet

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Mingus Plays Piano by Charles Mingus - great solo piano is hard to come by! a peaceful and beautiful album from a man known for grit and bombastic bass. really pure

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

this fucking thing??????? I have no idea who or what this is but someone showed it to me during the pandemic and its nuts. might be Four Tet related?

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Glassworks by Philip Glass - i feel like this one must have hit flow state by now! [Ed. note: correct.] it's gospel... without songs like "Floe" I'm not sure we'd have the influential, maximalist, chamber pop bands that we know and love today!

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

I hope these works of art bring you as much joy and introspection as they’ve brought me. Enjoy! ~Sarah