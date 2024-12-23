Today we have a guest recommendation from , the American producer and frontwoman of illuminati hotties and author ofPOWER, is available now.
Here are a few instrumental albums (that I'm not sure if you've already posted) that absolutely rock me every time I hear them:
First Thought Best Thought by Arthur Russell - weird, percussive, inspiring, & cinematic in a quirky, retro fantasy way
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
Photay by Photay - (there is one song with vocals on it) full of beautiful field recordings, African percussion loops, broken keyboards, hooky, snappy, sweet
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp /
Tidal
Mingus Plays Piano by Charles Mingus - great solo piano is hard to come by! a peaceful and beautiful album from a man known for grit and bombastic bass. really pure
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal
this fucking thing??????? I have no idea who or what this is but someone showed it to me during the pandemic and its nuts. might be Four Tet related?
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
Glassworks by Philip Glass - i feel like this one must have hit flow state by now! [Ed. note: correct.] it's gospel... without songs like "Floe" I'm not sure we'd have the influential, maximalist, chamber pop bands that we know and love today!
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal
I hope these works of art bring you as much joy and introspection as they’ve brought me. Enjoy! ~Sarah
perfect recs 💋 I got to see Wordless Music Orchestra perform that Arthur Russell album or at least disc 2 (?) in Brooklyn this summer, that was sweet. It reminded me so much of a more sophisticated and mellow version of the score from the childrens show Oswald lol. Photay mentioned 😍! andddd ⣎⡇ꉺლ༽இ•̛)ྀ◞ ༎ຶ ༽ৣৢ؞ৢ؞ؖ ꉺლ is really fun!! From what I’ve read and researched, cause it used to come up a bunch for me and I would say the same and think “????” it is one of Four Tet’s side projects :)