Today we’re listening to Gollden, an ambient music project from Canadian musician Collette Andrea. We previously featured her music along with an interview last summer. She grew up outside Toronto, where she’s been based since 2011. As a teenager she picked up the guitar and started writing songs. In the late 2010s she trained as a yoga instructor, and gravitated toward ambient music, eventually composing original instrumentals to play in her classes. This past March she released the single “destiny awaits you” on Imaginary North’s Transmission 010 compilation. That track was the touchstone for the rest of her new album, Destiny, which creates a contemplative, accepting atmosphere using synths, guitar, effects pedals, field recordings, and singing bowls (crystal and brass). We’re also revisiting In and Out of Time, which was her first ambient LP, released in 2021.

Destiny - Gollden (38m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

In and Out of Time - Gollden (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.