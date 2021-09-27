Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Global Communication, an English ambient/electronic duo consisting of Tom Middleton and Mark Pritchard. The duo and a few of their British peers shepherded ambient music through the ‘90s. On their 1994 album, 76:14, they use the instruments and techniques of dance music to produce canonical ambient works. We’re also playing their 2020 album, Transmissions Sampler, which retains the cosmic synths but layers on downtempo percussion.

76:14 - Global Communication (80m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Transmissions Sampler - Global Communication (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.