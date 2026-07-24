It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to GENDEMA, an Argentinian electronic musician from Morón, Buenos Aires. Or to quote his own description of the project from an (amazing) interview with Amar Adjona: “amateur musician and professional designer,” “excessively Argentine and proudly Moronense.” He doesn’t think about genres at all when he produces, which is why so many genre associations appear across his work. He moves from ambient to jungle to downtempo to trip-hop across an album and even across a single track. His standout record sassy things from 2024 evokes ‘90s UK drum n bass music, though its drum breaks are punctuated by ambient concoctions. To quote the blog I Thought I Heard A Sound, the album is “a copacetic gallery of vividly patterned ambiance – a breathable space in a digital refuge.” We’re also playing Eternal Morning Loft from 2021, which is a similar home remedy.

sassy things - GENDEMA (41m, momentary vocals on track 8)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Eternal Morning Loft - GENDEMA (40m, vocal sample on track 6)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a super weekend.