Today we’re listening to Funcionário, an ambient music project from Portuguese musician Pedro Tavares. We discovered his music in Philip Sherburne Futurism Restated newsletter. About ten years ago, Tavares’ brother and best friend both suggested he install Ableton Live. That sent him on a journey of musical exploration and to eventually create the Funcionário project, channeling everyday experience into music. “I was really looking for loops, pads and chords I could think to,” he told Shape+. His new album, horizonte, came out in early October and consists mainly of contemplative, drawn-out synth chords that serve the intended purpose indeed. We’re also playing Momento Claro from 2024, which was inspired by the works of Jon Hassell and Hiroshi Yoshimura.

horizonte - Funcionário (41m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Momento Claro - Funcionário (38m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.