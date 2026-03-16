Today we’re listening to France Jobin, a Canadian sound artist and composer based in Montreal. She grew up in Quebec City and studied classical piano, eventually gravitating towards the sonic freedom of electronic instruments. Her work has been described as “sound sculpture,” an apt description because Jobin incorporates physics concepts into her work, specifically from quantum mechanics and string theory. We’re first playing her 2017 LP, Scènes, which is as ambient as ambient music gets. It’s four longform pieces recorded on modular synthesizers: Serge, Buchla 200, and Nord Modular. We’re also playing her 2024 record, Infinite Possibilities (Particle 1), whose two ~20-minute tracks shapeshift substantially.

Scènes - France Jobin (42m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Infinite Possibilities (Particle 1) - France Jobin (38m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

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