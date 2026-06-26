It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to FM Skyline, an American electronic musician from Virginia. He grew up in a musical household, studying classical and jazz piano and guitar. He’s also a graphic designer, and to FM Skyline he brings a synesthetic sensibility. “The Ambient side of things I do probably comes more from Star Trek: The Next Generation background music and other soundtracks like that than it does from the Ambient genre,” he told VWMusic in a (great) interview. We’re first playing his 2021 album, Illuminations, which shows why his music has been labeled vaporwave, chillwave, and ambient. “Harlequin” is a smash. We’re also listening to Advanced Memory Suite from 2019, which is considered a standout vaporwave record: grainy loops, ‘80s synths, unapologetic drum machines.

Illuminations - FM Skyline (43m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Advanced Memory Suite - FM Skyline (37m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a lovely weekend.