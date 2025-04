This is Flow State’s quarterly behind-the-scenes newsletter exclusively for members of our R&D tier. This update includes recent milestones, new features, reflections, and a draft idea inspired by Liz Pelly’s recent book, Mood Machine.

As you read this edition, we suggest listening to the following Cluster & Eno-inspired demo forthcoming on Flow State Records, recorded with a Waldorf Blofeld synth, Fender Strat guitar, RAT distortion pedal, Chase Bliss Mood MKII, and EBow.