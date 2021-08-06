Flow State

Zac Riggenbach
Aug 6, 2021Liked by Flow State

Vegyn - Mushroom Abolitionist

Mogwai - Happy Songs for Happy People

Craig
Aug 6, 2021Liked by Flow State

Roots Tonic Meets Bill Laswell - a great instrumental dub record:

https://open.spotify.com/album/4VDP6Ys1pt6GbbWPQvrqcZ?si=C4inLHwRQdq3-G_614ao3Q

Megs
Aug 6, 2021Liked by Flow State

Apple Pies & Butterflies by Blue Wednesday

author
Flow State
Nov 2, 2021Author

banger

MER
MER’s Newsletter
Aug 6, 2021

Little Dragon released a new album today in the electronic genre. I have a friend who likes to cover Twice as a jazz piece. Twice is off their original self titled album in 2007.

https://youtu.be/TrpMncSZe-I

MattH
Aug 6, 2021

I'm listening to 'Shades of Love: Korean Drama Soundtracks' from Grammophon

South Korean TV dramas are always accompanied by soaring, melancholic and sentimental music that are wonderful pieces by themselves. Fans of the drama series attach every track to the story and every character in the shows. If you're not a fan, the sweeping orchestrations might prove to be a surprise accompaniment to your work day.

https://open.spotify.com/album/0eY3kPbn76c1auFwLOAc1m

https://geo.itunes.apple.com/us/album/shades+of+love+featuring+daniel+hope+and+albrecht+mayer/id1568801066?at=1000lMJJ&ct=0028948604135_z%C3%BCrcher+kammerorchester_shades+of+love+featuring+daniel+hope+and+albrecht+mayer_www.universal-music.de&app=music

Barry Saunders
Aug 6, 2021

Alberto Balsalm - Aphex Twin

Jay C
Aug 6, 2021

I recently discovered Hirotaka Shirotsubaki’s 2020 album “Music for Artificial Island.” The track “Central Park” in particular, but the whole album is full of great drones and textures.

https://open.spotify.com/track/18KUtO1EEiOZ5ckovwf1hg?si=7zZFH2yiTmejLWAG_gTiAw&dl_branch=1

Lucas Brandão
Aug 6, 2021

Olafur Arnalds' new work, When We Are Born:

https://open.spotify.com/album/6yh1odFZ6PPyqlKvYoI0gc?si=6RiABJL_So-AiQS3NzRV7g&dl_branch=1

Steven Powell
Sep 9, 2021

Sorry if this is a duplicate. But Djivan Gasparyan died a few weeks ago, and his album "I Will Not Be Sad In This World" is one of my go-to flow state inducers!

Ruth
Aug 18, 2021

Tom Shea - Sold for Data

lofi saxaphone

Fred Lee
Aug 9, 2021

Jack Rose -- Kensington Blues https://open.spotify.com/album/0BZx5tEmE14vaIUxXjkNHg?si=DcbxPMK0TRWBf8L-rG1xAQ&dl_branch=1

Ilya
Aug 9, 2021

Eyeliner - Drop Shadow https://music.apple.com/cz/album/drop-shadow/1523601620

The Zenmenn - Enter the zenmenn https://music.apple.com/cz/album/enter-the-zenmenn/1559280266

Picnic - Picnic https://music.apple.com/cz/album/picnic/1563236588

Erin
Aug 9, 2021

DABDA - https://banddabda.bandcamp.com/

To go along with last months little documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o0V5EbMV6xY

Dan
Aug 8, 2021

In case he hasn’t been posted yet - Tom Day from Melbourne, Australia is excellent (melodic ambience / cinematic vibe). Linking his Selected Works album, enjoy! https://open.spotify.com/album/0mm74TjzY1vTLlQP2I01ue?si=zCkTq_8yQCmcXpN64q9e0Q&dl_branch=1

Aaron
Aug 7, 2021

Gas - Narkopop. No lyrics.

Deuter - San. No lyrics.

& after work: Brightblack Morning Light (S/T). Some lyrics, all vibe.

Keoki
Aug 7, 2021

And here you go... https://open.spotify.com/artist/7G9gz8bsP8VM5CMFTSBvNe?si=mS__3Zp6RviSTASTsBgYpA&dl_branch

Keoki
Aug 7, 2021

Been on a binge of this guy from France, Mezerg. Worth a look see and to check out his use of a Theramin. Change your whole mindset. No lyrics.

Livia Aguiar
à toa pelo mundo
Aug 6, 2021

Morita Vargas, from Argentina

https://open.spotify.com/artist/0aKp2H2NhywyGjgLTEKVJ4?si=OFIPuG1CS0-a2sHETP_QGw&dl_branch=1

Livia Aguiar
à toa pelo mundo
Aug 6, 2021

little vocals, upbeat, ethereal and fun! Morita's music gives nice rhythm for fridays

Matthew Sayles
Aug 6, 2021

Hirotaka Shirotsubaki - slowdance,lowtide. The track ‘Warm Rain’ is a particular favourite I found on this album. https://hshirptsubaki.bandcamp.com/album/slowdance-lowtide

Austin
Aug 6, 2021

Bing & Ruth — City Lake https://music.apple.com/us/album/city-lake/1042429133

Karen Robinson
Aug 6, 2021

White Lotus soundtrack https://music.apple.com/us/album/white-lotus-soundtrack-from-hbo-original-limited-series/1575441065

Jeremy Shatan
AnEarful
Aug 6, 2021

Burning through albums from 1984 for a Twitter poll...Stop Making Sense still sounds fantastic! Kept the party going after seeing Talking Heads in Forest Hills on that tour.

Rishikesh Sreehari
10+1 THINGS
Aug 6, 2021

Hammock - Breathturn

GUFFY ALL CAPS.
Aug 6, 2021

The Weight - Weval. Great work flow music to have on, beautifully mixed, incredible instruments.

Mike
Aug 6, 2021

The new Dâm-Funk is really nice.

https://open.spotify.com/album/1pZ4alKcPRzCf4yZtXP3hU?si=cboKF7DhTlylugVegk9NVQ&dl_branch=1

Laura Sinisterra
The Impermanent
Aug 6, 2021

This mix from Coco Maria's live show on Worldwide.fm https://www.mixcloud.com/worldwidefm/coco-maria-04-08-21/

Tyler
Aug 6, 2021

New desert sand feels warm at night: https://desertsand.bandcamp.com/album/--26 great slushwave

Cat H
Aug 6, 2021

Goat - World Music (from 2012 - some vocals)

https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_nlNQXE8cg3BFPJiBMLgo_cep6EBm4vHB0

Bicep -Isles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8OcXk1Qa0fo

Andrew
Well, Actually
Aug 6, 2021

Delia & Gavin’s Days of Mars, kings of the arpeggiated synth epic https://open.spotify.com/album/3BtMLKGtJp8CPh2yQxDpe8?si=rPDMjGqeT8GGJSOiohTOpQ&dl_branch=1

Matthew Moore
Aug 6, 2021

Ross Christopher’s Apophenia - https://open.spotify.com/album/1XLWmp3UtxUtm1U7vVn6er?si=oSuycUg_SsmqIqKRlf3xgw&dl_branch=1

JR
Aug 6, 2021

Krewella zer0

Rey
Aug 6, 2021

https://open.spotify.com/album/31cCUJWMaRWwexarEm86Y1?si=21mYJVoTTAubKOx_mdxAiQ&dl_branch=1

https://open.spotify.com/album/6RoHNWp0gZPLQFsSKA6Zgh?si=j2pQ4X0eTqGvQU_CEKeALw&dl_branch=1

Rey
Aug 6, 2021

https://open.spotify.com/track/03uAnYYNyIZHJdtG9HkAUA?si=d6bb086e42654698

Matt Rutherford
Matt’s Substack
Aug 6, 2021

Ennio the little Brother - Goodbye, Magnolia Stump (https://open.spotify.com/album/70IHiABxmrQhux55Yw4PxL?si=6POY-e7uR9OdGBLqSS6AFQ&dl_branch=1)

Don't Look Now: Aural Apparitions from the Geographic North

(https://open.spotify.com/album/2d7Z8DZ7Rx85BU1e9wFWQ5?si=K6lfQjl-Tt-GfDpnbzQBfg&dl_branch=1)

Chris
Aug 6, 2021

Thylacine - Transsiberian

https://open.spotify.com/album/6YtM1Rx1qdF6phYUD36sAg?si=f1pjCg9aQteF9ywsL-no5w&dl_branch=1

Jenst
Aug 6, 2021

Grandbrothers - All the unknown

Expand full comment
Annie Campbell
Aug 6, 2021

Deep Space 108 - Muscle Pony. The instrumental ambient version alongside the spoken word yoga version. https://open.spotify.com/album/7EMTSbO9reuyfF2i94MFoi?si=kTCWEp4QQuSlo80HU6UAWQ&dl_branch=1

John
Aug 6, 2021

Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh & Thomas Bartlett

Stefano William
Aug 6, 2021

Pino Palladino & Blake Mills - Notes With Attachments

https://open.spotify.com/album/5fsq4qeIWboRRPG7mGGfxr?si=aYY-o01ERTOXog-61SxXQA&dl_branch=1

Brian Jones
Aug 6, 2021

My fav album of the year!

Malte
Aug 6, 2021

And another one: The album "Le pas du chat noir" by Anouar Brahem

https://open.spotify.com/album/1Vi1fmvatCuzuASdvUGTuf?si=0lSzMZcEQgmyqF4FbR4Fhw&dl_branch=1

Malte
Aug 6, 2021

John Surman - Edges Of Illusion (Album: Upon Reflection)

https://open.spotify.com/track/3PZ0RoABbjIZhqvfFizOqa?si=c8ed163fa2a44dbd

DK
Aug 6, 2021

STUTS - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JaBW94M0O1w&t=2s&ab_channel=UNIQLO%E3%83%A6%E3%83%8B%E3%82%AF%E3%83%AD

SK
Aug 6, 2021

https://soundcloud.com/ocean-floor

Martin Thörnkvist
Aug 6, 2021

Mirasona - 28 hours in July

https://open.spotify.com/album/18heDAjYNosRDnQGRwjkl0?si=mNxiB-y-TGmtDmLMO92SuQ&dl_branch=1

