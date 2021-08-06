What music are you working to today?
What powered your flow state this week?
Your rec could make it into Flow State Ep. 100
Vegyn - Mushroom Abolitionist
Mogwai - Happy Songs for Happy People
Roots Tonic Meets Bill Laswell - a great instrumental dub record:
https://open.spotify.com/album/4VDP6Ys1pt6GbbWPQvrqcZ?si=C4inLHwRQdq3-G_614ao3Q
Apple Pies & Butterflies by Blue Wednesday
banger
Little Dragon released a new album today in the electronic genre. I have a friend who likes to cover Twice as a jazz piece. Twice is off their original self titled album in 2007.
https://youtu.be/TrpMncSZe-I
I'm listening to 'Shades of Love: Korean Drama Soundtracks' from Grammophon
South Korean TV dramas are always accompanied by soaring, melancholic and sentimental music that are wonderful pieces by themselves. Fans of the drama series attach every track to the story and every character in the shows. If you're not a fan, the sweeping orchestrations might prove to be a surprise accompaniment to your work day.
https://open.spotify.com/album/0eY3kPbn76c1auFwLOAc1m
https://geo.itunes.apple.com/us/album/shades+of+love+featuring+daniel+hope+and+albrecht+mayer/id1568801066?at=1000lMJJ&ct=0028948604135_z%C3%BCrcher+kammerorchester_shades+of+love+featuring+daniel+hope+and+albrecht+mayer_www.universal-music.de&app=music
Alberto Balsalm - Aphex Twin
I recently discovered Hirotaka Shirotsubaki’s 2020 album “Music for Artificial Island.” The track “Central Park” in particular, but the whole album is full of great drones and textures.
https://open.spotify.com/track/18KUtO1EEiOZ5ckovwf1hg?si=7zZFH2yiTmejLWAG_gTiAw&dl_branch=1
Olafur Arnalds' new work, When We Are Born:
https://open.spotify.com/album/6yh1odFZ6PPyqlKvYoI0gc?si=6RiABJL_So-AiQS3NzRV7g&dl_branch=1
Sorry if this is a duplicate. But Djivan Gasparyan died a few weeks ago, and his album "I Will Not Be Sad In This World" is one of my go-to flow state inducers!
Tom Shea - Sold for Data
lofi saxaphone
Jack Rose -- Kensington Blues https://open.spotify.com/album/0BZx5tEmE14vaIUxXjkNHg?si=DcbxPMK0TRWBf8L-rG1xAQ&dl_branch=1
Eyeliner - Drop Shadow https://music.apple.com/cz/album/drop-shadow/1523601620
The Zenmenn - Enter the zenmenn https://music.apple.com/cz/album/enter-the-zenmenn/1559280266
Picnic - Picnic https://music.apple.com/cz/album/picnic/1563236588
DABDA - https://banddabda.bandcamp.com/
To go along with last months little documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o0V5EbMV6xY
In case he hasn’t been posted yet - Tom Day from Melbourne, Australia is excellent (melodic ambience / cinematic vibe). Linking his Selected Works album, enjoy! https://open.spotify.com/album/0mm74TjzY1vTLlQP2I01ue?si=zCkTq_8yQCmcXpN64q9e0Q&dl_branch=1
Gas - Narkopop. No lyrics.
Deuter - San. No lyrics.
& after work: Brightblack Morning Light (S/T). Some lyrics, all vibe.
And here you go... https://open.spotify.com/artist/7G9gz8bsP8VM5CMFTSBvNe?si=mS__3Zp6RviSTASTsBgYpA&dl_branch
Been on a binge of this guy from France, Mezerg. Worth a look see and to check out his use of a Theramin. Change your whole mindset. No lyrics.
Morita Vargas, from Argentina
https://open.spotify.com/artist/0aKp2H2NhywyGjgLTEKVJ4?si=OFIPuG1CS0-a2sHETP_QGw&dl_branch=1
little vocals, upbeat, ethereal and fun! Morita's music gives nice rhythm for fridays
Hirotaka Shirotsubaki - slowdance,lowtide. The track ‘Warm Rain’ is a particular favourite I found on this album. https://hshirptsubaki.bandcamp.com/album/slowdance-lowtide
Bing & Ruth — City Lake https://music.apple.com/us/album/city-lake/1042429133
White Lotus soundtrack https://music.apple.com/us/album/white-lotus-soundtrack-from-hbo-original-limited-series/1575441065
Burning through albums from 1984 for a Twitter poll...Stop Making Sense still sounds fantastic! Kept the party going after seeing Talking Heads in Forest Hills on that tour.
Hammock - Breathturn
The Weight - Weval. Great work flow music to have on, beautifully mixed, incredible instruments.
The new Dâm-Funk is really nice.
https://open.spotify.com/album/1pZ4alKcPRzCf4yZtXP3hU?si=cboKF7DhTlylugVegk9NVQ&dl_branch=1
This mix from Coco Maria's live show on Worldwide.fm https://www.mixcloud.com/worldwidefm/coco-maria-04-08-21/
New desert sand feels warm at night: https://desertsand.bandcamp.com/album/--26 great slushwave
Goat - World Music (from 2012 - some vocals)
https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_nlNQXE8cg3BFPJiBMLgo_cep6EBm4vHB0
Bicep -Isles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8OcXk1Qa0fo
Delia & Gavin’s Days of Mars, kings of the arpeggiated synth epic https://open.spotify.com/album/3BtMLKGtJp8CPh2yQxDpe8?si=rPDMjGqeT8GGJSOiohTOpQ&dl_branch=1
Ross Christopher’s Apophenia - https://open.spotify.com/album/1XLWmp3UtxUtm1U7vVn6er?si=oSuycUg_SsmqIqKRlf3xgw&dl_branch=1
Krewella zer0
https://open.spotify.com/album/31cCUJWMaRWwexarEm86Y1?si=21mYJVoTTAubKOx_mdxAiQ&dl_branch=1
https://open.spotify.com/album/6RoHNWp0gZPLQFsSKA6Zgh?si=j2pQ4X0eTqGvQU_CEKeALw&dl_branch=1
https://open.spotify.com/track/03uAnYYNyIZHJdtG9HkAUA?si=d6bb086e42654698
Ennio the little Brother - Goodbye, Magnolia Stump (https://open.spotify.com/album/70IHiABxmrQhux55Yw4PxL?si=6POY-e7uR9OdGBLqSS6AFQ&dl_branch=1)
Don't Look Now: Aural Apparitions from the Geographic North
(https://open.spotify.com/album/2d7Z8DZ7Rx85BU1e9wFWQ5?si=K6lfQjl-Tt-GfDpnbzQBfg&dl_branch=1)
Thylacine - Transsiberian
https://open.spotify.com/album/6YtM1Rx1qdF6phYUD36sAg?si=f1pjCg9aQteF9ywsL-no5w&dl_branch=1
Grandbrothers - All the unknown
Deep Space 108 - Muscle Pony. The instrumental ambient version alongside the spoken word yoga version. https://open.spotify.com/album/7EMTSbO9reuyfF2i94MFoi?si=kTCWEp4QQuSlo80HU6UAWQ&dl_branch=1
Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh & Thomas Bartlett
Pino Palladino & Blake Mills - Notes With Attachments
https://open.spotify.com/album/5fsq4qeIWboRRPG7mGGfxr?si=aYY-o01ERTOXog-61SxXQA&dl_branch=1
My fav album of the year!
And another one: The album "Le pas du chat noir" by Anouar Brahem
https://open.spotify.com/album/1Vi1fmvatCuzuASdvUGTuf?si=0lSzMZcEQgmyqF4FbR4Fhw&dl_branch=1
John Surman - Edges Of Illusion (Album: Upon Reflection)
https://open.spotify.com/track/3PZ0RoABbjIZhqvfFizOqa?si=c8ed163fa2a44dbd
STUTS - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JaBW94M0O1w&t=2s&ab_channel=UNIQLO%E3%83%A6%E3%83%8B%E3%82%AF%E3%83%AD
https://soundcloud.com/ocean-floor
Mirasona - 28 hours in July
https://open.spotify.com/album/18heDAjYNosRDnQGRwjkl0?si=mNxiB-y-TGmtDmLMO92SuQ&dl_branch=1
Flow State 100 thread
Flow State 100 thread
Flow State 100 thread
What music are you working to today?
What powered your flow state this week?
Your rec could make it into Flow State Ep. 100
Vegyn - Mushroom Abolitionist
Mogwai - Happy Songs for Happy People
Roots Tonic Meets Bill Laswell - a great instrumental dub record:
https://open.spotify.com/album/4VDP6Ys1pt6GbbWPQvrqcZ?si=C4inLHwRQdq3-G_614ao3Q
Apple Pies & Butterflies by Blue Wednesday
banger
Little Dragon released a new album today in the electronic genre. I have a friend who likes to cover Twice as a jazz piece. Twice is off their original self titled album in 2007.
https://youtu.be/TrpMncSZe-I
I'm listening to 'Shades of Love: Korean Drama Soundtracks' from Grammophon
South Korean TV dramas are always accompanied by soaring, melancholic and sentimental music that are wonderful pieces by themselves. Fans of the drama series attach every track to the story and every character in the shows. If you're not a fan, the sweeping orchestrations might prove to be a surprise accompaniment to your work day.
https://open.spotify.com/album/0eY3kPbn76c1auFwLOAc1m
https://geo.itunes.apple.com/us/album/shades+of+love+featuring+daniel+hope+and+albrecht+mayer/id1568801066?at=1000lMJJ&ct=0028948604135_z%C3%BCrcher+kammerorchester_shades+of+love+featuring+daniel+hope+and+albrecht+mayer_www.universal-music.de&app=music
Alberto Balsalm - Aphex Twin
I recently discovered Hirotaka Shirotsubaki’s 2020 album “Music for Artificial Island.” The track “Central Park” in particular, but the whole album is full of great drones and textures.
https://open.spotify.com/track/18KUtO1EEiOZ5ckovwf1hg?si=7zZFH2yiTmejLWAG_gTiAw&dl_branch=1
Olafur Arnalds' new work, When We Are Born:
https://open.spotify.com/album/6yh1odFZ6PPyqlKvYoI0gc?si=6RiABJL_So-AiQS3NzRV7g&dl_branch=1
Sorry if this is a duplicate. But Djivan Gasparyan died a few weeks ago, and his album "I Will Not Be Sad In This World" is one of my go-to flow state inducers!
Tom Shea - Sold for Data
lofi saxaphone
Jack Rose -- Kensington Blues https://open.spotify.com/album/0BZx5tEmE14vaIUxXjkNHg?si=DcbxPMK0TRWBf8L-rG1xAQ&dl_branch=1
Eyeliner - Drop Shadow https://music.apple.com/cz/album/drop-shadow/1523601620
The Zenmenn - Enter the zenmenn https://music.apple.com/cz/album/enter-the-zenmenn/1559280266
Picnic - Picnic https://music.apple.com/cz/album/picnic/1563236588
DABDA - https://banddabda.bandcamp.com/
To go along with last months little documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o0V5EbMV6xY
In case he hasn’t been posted yet - Tom Day from Melbourne, Australia is excellent (melodic ambience / cinematic vibe). Linking his Selected Works album, enjoy! https://open.spotify.com/album/0mm74TjzY1vTLlQP2I01ue?si=zCkTq_8yQCmcXpN64q9e0Q&dl_branch=1
Gas - Narkopop. No lyrics.
Deuter - San. No lyrics.
& after work: Brightblack Morning Light (S/T). Some lyrics, all vibe.
And here you go... https://open.spotify.com/artist/7G9gz8bsP8VM5CMFTSBvNe?si=mS__3Zp6RviSTASTsBgYpA&dl_branch
Been on a binge of this guy from France, Mezerg. Worth a look see and to check out his use of a Theramin. Change your whole mindset. No lyrics.
Morita Vargas, from Argentina
https://open.spotify.com/artist/0aKp2H2NhywyGjgLTEKVJ4?si=OFIPuG1CS0-a2sHETP_QGw&dl_branch=1
little vocals, upbeat, ethereal and fun! Morita's music gives nice rhythm for fridays
Hirotaka Shirotsubaki - slowdance,lowtide. The track ‘Warm Rain’ is a particular favourite I found on this album. https://hshirptsubaki.bandcamp.com/album/slowdance-lowtide
Bing & Ruth — City Lake https://music.apple.com/us/album/city-lake/1042429133
White Lotus soundtrack https://music.apple.com/us/album/white-lotus-soundtrack-from-hbo-original-limited-series/1575441065
Burning through albums from 1984 for a Twitter poll...Stop Making Sense still sounds fantastic! Kept the party going after seeing Talking Heads in Forest Hills on that tour.
Hammock - Breathturn
The Weight - Weval. Great work flow music to have on, beautifully mixed, incredible instruments.
The new Dâm-Funk is really nice.
https://open.spotify.com/album/1pZ4alKcPRzCf4yZtXP3hU?si=cboKF7DhTlylugVegk9NVQ&dl_branch=1
This mix from Coco Maria's live show on Worldwide.fm https://www.mixcloud.com/worldwidefm/coco-maria-04-08-21/
New desert sand feels warm at night: https://desertsand.bandcamp.com/album/--26 great slushwave
Goat - World Music (from 2012 - some vocals)
https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_nlNQXE8cg3BFPJiBMLgo_cep6EBm4vHB0
Bicep -Isles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8OcXk1Qa0fo
Delia & Gavin’s Days of Mars, kings of the arpeggiated synth epic https://open.spotify.com/album/3BtMLKGtJp8CPh2yQxDpe8?si=rPDMjGqeT8GGJSOiohTOpQ&dl_branch=1
Ross Christopher’s Apophenia - https://open.spotify.com/album/1XLWmp3UtxUtm1U7vVn6er?si=oSuycUg_SsmqIqKRlf3xgw&dl_branch=1
Krewella zer0
https://open.spotify.com/album/31cCUJWMaRWwexarEm86Y1?si=21mYJVoTTAubKOx_mdxAiQ&dl_branch=1
https://open.spotify.com/album/6RoHNWp0gZPLQFsSKA6Zgh?si=j2pQ4X0eTqGvQU_CEKeALw&dl_branch=1
https://open.spotify.com/track/03uAnYYNyIZHJdtG9HkAUA?si=d6bb086e42654698
Ennio the little Brother - Goodbye, Magnolia Stump (https://open.spotify.com/album/70IHiABxmrQhux55Yw4PxL?si=6POY-e7uR9OdGBLqSS6AFQ&dl_branch=1)
Don't Look Now: Aural Apparitions from the Geographic North
(https://open.spotify.com/album/2d7Z8DZ7Rx85BU1e9wFWQ5?si=K6lfQjl-Tt-GfDpnbzQBfg&dl_branch=1)
Thylacine - Transsiberian
https://open.spotify.com/album/6YtM1Rx1qdF6phYUD36sAg?si=f1pjCg9aQteF9ywsL-no5w&dl_branch=1
Grandbrothers - All the unknown
Deep Space 108 - Muscle Pony. The instrumental ambient version alongside the spoken word yoga version. https://open.spotify.com/album/7EMTSbO9reuyfF2i94MFoi?si=kTCWEp4QQuSlo80HU6UAWQ&dl_branch=1
Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh & Thomas Bartlett
Pino Palladino & Blake Mills - Notes With Attachments
https://open.spotify.com/album/5fsq4qeIWboRRPG7mGGfxr?si=aYY-o01ERTOXog-61SxXQA&dl_branch=1
My fav album of the year!
And another one: The album "Le pas du chat noir" by Anouar Brahem
https://open.spotify.com/album/1Vi1fmvatCuzuASdvUGTuf?si=0lSzMZcEQgmyqF4FbR4Fhw&dl_branch=1
John Surman - Edges Of Illusion (Album: Upon Reflection)
https://open.spotify.com/track/3PZ0RoABbjIZhqvfFizOqa?si=c8ed163fa2a44dbd
STUTS - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JaBW94M0O1w&t=2s&ab_channel=UNIQLO%E3%83%A6%E3%83%8B%E3%82%AF%E3%83%AD
https://soundcloud.com/ocean-floor
Mirasona - 28 hours in July
https://open.spotify.com/album/18heDAjYNosRDnQGRwjkl0?si=mNxiB-y-TGmtDmLMO92SuQ&dl_branch=1