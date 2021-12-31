Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat and closing out 2021 with a bang. We’re listening to Fire-Toolz, a Chicago-based producer. Like 100 gecs, Fire-Toolz makes hyper-eclectic music that reflects the internet’s mass amalgamation of genres and styles. Her four-disc LP Eternal Home came out in October, and she followed it up in November with an instrumental version, which we’re playing today. If you enjoyed our Squarepusher recommendation a few weeks ago, you may also like Fire-Toolz. Eternal Home is a maximalist sonic adventure, an audio metaverse unto itself.

Eternal Home (Instrumentals) - Fire-Toolz (80m, a few vocal moments)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Happy new year.