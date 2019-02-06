Good morning.

Today we’re listening to a mix from ambient music guru Mike G. Mike runs a website called Ambient Music Guide. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Brian Eno’s Music for Airports, Mike composed a two-hour mix of his favorite ambient pieces from 2018. These tracks are all vocal-free and come from artists around the world.

New Music for Airports by Mike G (120m) YouTube / Mixcloud

Ambient music is Mike’s obsession, and his selection on this mix is excellent. We hope this helps you get into a good rhythm.

Good luck at work today.

🍓 🍓 🍓