February 6, 2019
Mike G
Good morning.
Today we’re listening to a mix from ambient music guru Mike G. Mike runs a website called Ambient Music Guide. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Brian Eno’s Music for Airports, Mike composed a two-hour mix of his favorite ambient pieces from 2018. These tracks are all vocal-free and come from artists around the world.
New Music for Airports by Mike G (120m) YouTube / Mixcloud
Ambient music is Mike’s obsession, and his selection on this mix is excellent. We hope this helps you get into a good rhythm.
Good luck at work today.