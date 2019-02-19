Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Benoît Pioulard, a multi-instrumentalist who records ambient tracks full of warm static. His compositions ebb and flow in a way that evokes nostalgia and profundity. We’re listening through three of his albums:

Slow Spark, Soft Spoke by Benoît Pioulard (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

Valley by Benoît Pioulard (40m) Spotify / Apple Music

Sonnet by Benoît Pioulard (50m, 🗣️ on a few tracks) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

You can find more of Pioulard’s music on his Bandcamp page.

We’re sending these emails out at our new time of 3AM. We hope this works with your schedule. Tell us if not.

Have a great day at work today.

🍎 🍎 🍎