We have a guest recommendation from Carlos Alonso, a content designer, sci-fi reader, and punk rocker based in Barcelona.

Today we’re listening to Equip, a producer of video game music. I can't remember how I discovered this artist. Probably it was by chance and curiosity. Synthetic Core 88 is a soundtrack from a fictional ‘90s JRPG that maybe existed in an alternate dimension. Not ours unfortunately. I've always had a soft spot for sci-fi games, books, and movies. Particularly those that let you fill in the blanks with your own imagination and create a more vivid world. I have the same feeling listening to Equip. I can picture the game, building the world and the story through the song titles and the different moods of each theme. I can imagine that world in my mind and imagine what it would be like to play such a game, if only it existed.

Synthetic Core 88 - Equip (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

[Editor’s addition] I Dreamed of a Palace in the Sky - Equip (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

