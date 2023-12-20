Today we have a guest recommendation from Virginia Vigliar, a writer, curator, and researcher exploring social justice, ecology, feminism, and art through a poetic lens. In her newsletter Waves she infuses music curation, ritual, and cultural criticism to talk about complex issues through a place rooted in beauty and pleasure.

Today we’re listening to Egisto Macchi, an Italian composer and percussionist who traversed various genres, including classical, electronic, experimental, and film music. Macchi was known for his mastery in utilizing electronic and concrete elements in composition, blending them with orchestral arrangements to create a distinctive sonic landscape. Macchi co-founded the influential avant-garde music group "Nuova Consonanza" in the early 1960s, an ensemble that challenged traditional musical norms through improvisation and exploration of diverse sounds. His work within this group became emblematic of his commitment to freedom of musical expression. The two albums chosen immerse us in the worlds of Marine Fauna and Animal and Vegetable Biology. In a moment where we the systems we inhabit distance us from our connection to nature, and as we are feeling the grief of ecocide, Macchi’s music acts as a balm that allows us to reconnect to the beauty, tenderness, and playfulness of the natural world.

Fauna Marina - Egisto Macchi (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Biologia Animale e Vegetale - Egisto Macchi (100m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.