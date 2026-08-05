Today we’re listening to Eden Aurelius, an American electronic musician based in Brooklyn. She came up in the Chicago underground scene, honing her craft as a DJ and producer. Her debut LP, Entre Nous, came out on Monday. The ambient/dub techno tracks are richly textured and multi-layered, with something newly interesting every beat. Since this is her first LP, she recommended pairing it with the ahead-of-its-time Pola record Pola Meets Lyrica from 2005, writing:

[it’s] a mysterious sort of glitchy, microhouse record that came out of a Japanese label in 2005. It’s a similar runtime and is quite inspirational to the music I’ve been making…. I feel like pola’s music has some sort of watery quality to it. Music that feels like being submerged(?) in water. Becoming a fish and swimming in the middle of the ocean…. It became such an obsession that I actually was scanning international CD sites and bought a copy for $40 haha.

Entre Nous - Eden Aurelius (37m, some spoken vocals on track 5)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Pola Meets Lyrics - Pola (49m, no vocals)

Bandcamp / YouTube

Have a great Wednesday.