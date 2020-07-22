Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Don Slepian, an American keyboardist and composer. Slepian, who came to music from computer programming, was a pioneer of synthesizers and electric keyboards in their 1970s nascency. He composed sweeping ambient works. His 1983 album Sea of Bliss is, as Ambient Music Guide put it, “a masterpiece of electronic ambient spacemusic.” We can’t imagine a more accurate title than Sea of Bliss. We’re also playing 1986’s Reflections, whose tracks foreground themselves more and show Slepian’s classical training and interest in novel samples.

Sea of Bliss by Don Slepian (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Reflections by Don Slepian (80m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Reply to this email with your reactions to the recommendation or your thoughts on how Flow State could be better. We read every reply.

Have a really nice Wednesday for real this time.