Good morning.

It’s Friday so we're listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re playing DJ Python, an electronic producer based in Queens, NY. Thanks to Ross for the recommendation. Python’s latest release, Mas Amable, came out a couple weeks ago and has been a go-to for energetic focus music since. It starts out ambient and then picks up on track two with a style he calls “deep reggaeton.” The tracks flow into each other in a way that makes the album sound like one excellent improvised Ableton session. We’re also including his 2017 debut album, Dulce Compañia, which has a similar style.

Mas Amable by DJ Python (50m, spoken vocals on “ADMSDP”) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Dulce Compañia by DJ Python (50m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Enjoy your Friday and your weekend.