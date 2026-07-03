It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to DJ Plead, a Lebanese-Swiss electronic musician from Sydney. Thanks to Shawn Reynaldo for surfacing his music, in particular his latest album, Please, which came out last week. The record places traditional Lebanese folk music over an idiosyncratic cocktail of trip-hop, dancehall, post-dubstep, and more. The drum samples alone are a reason to tune in. Mutek wrote, “If ever on a dance floor setting you find yourself thinking, ‘This sounds just like traditional Lebanese wedding music but with a tough, stripped-back, clubby twist of sorts,’ you may just be listening to the work of DJ Plead.” We’re also playing Bborn Again, Plead’s “PPP” collaboration with Piezo and DJ Python, which is dubbier and four-on-the-floor.

Please - DJ Plead (33m, basically no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Bborn Again - PPP (29m, momentary vocals on track 1)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a glorious weekend.