Today we’re listening to Deniz Cuylan, a Turkish-American multi-instrumentalist and composer based in Los Angeles. He grew up in Istanbul and studied classical guitar from a young age. He formed several bands including Portecho (electro-pop) and Maya (post-jazz), eventually gravitating toward a kind of psychedelic classical sound. He’s composed many film scores, including for several Netflix shows. Today we’re playing his two main solo records, Rings of Juniper and No Such Thing As Free Will. They came out in 2022 and 2021 respectively, and at turns are reminiscent of Alice Coltrane’s spiritual jazz and Steve Reich’s harmonious pulsations.

Rings of Juniper - Deniz Cuylan (35m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

No Such Thing As Free Will - Deniz Cuylan (27m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.