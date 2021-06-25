Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Dengue Dengue Dengue, a Peruvian dance music duo. They bill themselves as “a tropical storm of electronic psychedelia directly from Lima.” They program drum machines, synths, and samples in certain traditional musical styles, primarily the Peruvian flavor of cumbia but also mambo and guacharaca, as they told NPR. We’re playing three of their LPs from 2016 to 2020, beginning with the one we’ve had on rotation recently (Fiebre) and then Siete Raíces and Zenit & Nadir.

Fiebre - Dengue Dengue Dengue (30m, occasional vocal stab)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Siete Raíces - Dengue Dengue Dengue (40m, vocals on track 2)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Zenit & Nadir - Dengue Dengue Dengue (60m, vocals on a few tracks)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Friday and a fantastic weekend.