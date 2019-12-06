Good morning.

It's Friday so we're listening to something more upbeat. We're listening to Kelly Lee Owens, a Welsh DJ, producer, and singer. Her self-titled debut LP from 2017 cages heartfelt chords and plaintive singing in dance rhythms. If you're more vocal-sensitive, her Beats in Space set from this summer plays driving, vocal-minimal techno and features a brief interview with her at the end.

Kelly Lee Owens by Kelly Lee Owens (50m, 🗣 some vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Beats in Space #998 with Kelly Lee Owens (50m, 🗣 just a couple tracks with vocal samples) SoundCloud

Enjoy your Friday and have a lovely weekend.