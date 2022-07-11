Good morning.

Today we’re listening to dBridge, an electronic music producer and DJ from London. dBridge’s career began in the early ‘90s, making drum ‘n’ bass music as part of the influential Metalheadz label. In the 2000s he peeled off, forming his own label Exit Records, and branching out into other recording styles. His latest album from June, M|E, is a collection of 15 ambient tracks made using hardware synths, samples and guitar pedals. We’re playing that first, then following it with 2020’s Inhibited LP, which is a bit more minor-key and experimental.

M|E - dBridge (80m, no vocals)

Inhibited LP - dBridge (50m, basically no vocals)

We wish you a great start to your week.