Today we’re listening to Damian Dalla Torre, an Italian multi-instrumentalist and composer from South Tyrol. His dad was a DJ who played Italo pop around the house, Torre’s first influence, but his musical direction was set when he got into jazz. He studied jazz at the Vienna Conservatory and later moved to Leipzig, where he’s still based. Since 2022 he’s released three LPs of ambient jazz arrangements, reminiscent of Nala Sinephro or Sven Wunder. His latest, People Pleaser, came out in June and skews more ambient than jazz. First, though, we’re playing I Can Feel My Dreams, his LP from 2024, which came out of a residency in Santiago, Chile. Andean quena flutes and field recordings accompany the guitar, harp, strings, piano, and pedal steel.

I Can Feel My Dreams - Damian Dalla Torre (29m, basically no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

People Pleaser - Damian Dalla Torre (32m, vocals on the last two tracks)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

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