Today we’re listening to Clariloops, an Australian ambient musician based in Melbourne. Kudos to cloud collecting for putting her on our radar. Her first instrument was drums but at age nine she switched to clarinet, which she went on to study classically at Monash University. Growing up, her dad played rock music (Bob Dylan, Steely Dan) and her mother, also a clarinetist, exposed her to jazz and experimental music. She was drawn to impressionistic and ambient music through composers old (Debussy, Ravel) and new (Frahm, Arnalds, Einaudi). She began her Clariloops project in 2020, playing soft clarinet lines over synth loops. We’re first playing her latest LP, The Quiet Below, which came out in February. Second up is Sun//Rain from 2021, which layers clarinet loops – clariloops for short.

The Quiet Below - Clariloops (32m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Sun//Rain - Clariloops (35m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.