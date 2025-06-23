Today we’re listening to Christina Giannone, an American electronic musician based in Brooklyn. Speaking with Fifteen Questions, she cited Brian Eno and William Basinski as key influences, along with “Tim Hecker, Celer, Rafael Anton Irisarri, Lawrence English, Bvdub, and Thomas Köner.” We first listening to The Portal, which came out in November 2020. It’s a collection of synth pieces whose big wall of sound slowly morphs over each track. We’re also playing her new album, The Opal Amulet, which came out in May. It’s darker in tone and features more Basinski-like distortion.

The Portal - Christina Giannone (73m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

The Opal Amulet - Christina Giannone (38m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.