Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Chico Hamilton, an American jazz drummer and bandleader from Los Angeles. Beginning in the 1950s, Hamilton blended Latin rhythms into American jazz, which earned his quintet major status in west coast jazz. He also scored many commercials and a few films including Repulsion (1965). We’re first playing his quintet’s best known LP, El Chico, from the mid-’60s. Then we’re playing his 1975 album off Blue Note Records, Peregrinations, which is funkier and nods to fusion.

El Chico by Chico Hamilton (40m, occasional background vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Peregrinations by Chico Hamilton (40m, occasional background vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really good Thursday.