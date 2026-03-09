Today we’re listening to Cédric Elisabeth, a French electronic musician based in Paris. He grew up in Paris, and then developed his ambient music practice in Copenhagen, putting out music beginning in the mid-2010s. His latest record, Le Chemin du Rêve, came out at the end of February. Its seven tracks blend cool synth pads with soft floating melodies. We’re also playing his previous record, Aquarius from 2024, which plays similar music over mellow house percussion. Micro Genre Music wrote, “It’s back to basics about what we love about electronic music: structured ambient music with a purpose.”

Le Chemin du Rêve - Cédric Elisabeth (34m, no vocals)

Aquarius - Cédric Elisabeth (34m, no vocals)

We wish you a great start to your week.