It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Casiopea, a Japanese fusion band from Tokyo. The group was formed in 1976 by guitarist Issei Noro and bassist Tetsuo Sakurai, who eventually brought on keyboardist Minoru Mukaiya and drummer Akira Jimbo. The virtuosic quartet recorded ebullient instrumental jams across the late ‘70s and ‘80s. Their best known album is their self-titled debut LP from 1979, but today we’re starting with Super Flight from the same year. Many of their live performances from the ‘80s are on YouTube – their joy while playing is contagious. The band has gone through many iterations but is still active, led by Noro. They’re touring Japan this spring.

Super Flight - Casiopea (39m, vocoder on track 5)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Casiopea - Casiopea (37m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a marvelous weekend.