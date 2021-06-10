Today we have a guest recommendation from Karl Delossantos, an editor at the New York Times and chief critic at Smash Cut Reviews.

After a stint as the lead vocalist of indie pop band Chairlift — best known for “Bruises” aka that one song you heard in the credits of every late 2010s indie movie — Caroline Polachek shifted to other projects exploring new genres. Under the name CEP she produced a minimalist ambient album consisting solely of manipulated sine waves. Her goal was to create music that was a “neutral writing tool” that focused on “pure notes.” It’s the very essence of ambient. Pang, which she released under her own name, takes a similarly stripped down approach to classic pop song structures. Though it contains vocals, you can either melt into the music or use it as an atmospheric mood set. Except “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings,” you might want to dance to that one.

Drawing the Target Around the Arrow - CEP (60m, no vocals)

Pang - Caroline Polachek (47m, vocals throughout)

