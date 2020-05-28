Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Can, a German rock band formed in 1968. The four founding members of the band came from classical, jazz, and avant-garde backgrounds. They brought to rock music a completely new style that would influence several generations of musicians across genres. Their two most influential albums, Tago Mago and Ege Bamyasi, sound cutting-edge even now, 50 years after they came out. But first we recommend an easier Can starter album, 1977’s Saw Delight.

Saw Delight by Can (40m, some vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Tago Mago by Can (120m, vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Ege Bamyasi by Can (40m, vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.