Today we’re listening to Buildings and Food, a project from Canadian electronic musician Jen K. Wilson last August. She began studying piano at age seven, and then in the ‘90s played guitar, keys, and drums in indie bands around Toronto. She started recording and releasing her own solo records in the late 2010s, inspired by artists like Boards of Canada, Hiroshi Yoshimura, and Leafcutter John. Her new minimalist ambient album, Provincial Park, just came out on Friday. It was inspired by her time in the Canadian wilderness, and is billed as a “meditation on Jack pines, pond life, wildlife encounters, dead lakes returning to life, and other wonders discovered through time spent in the backcountry.” We’re also re-upping her past albums Echo the Field (2024) and Infinity Plus One (2023).

Provincial Park - Buildings and Food (31m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Echo the Field - Buildings and Food (20m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Infinity Plus One - Buildings and Food (30m, spoken vocals on track 7)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.