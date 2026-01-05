Flow State

Flow State

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Saint Christian's avatar
Saint Christian
3d

The legend.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Liam Palmer's avatar
Liam Palmer
2d

Jonathan Lethem did a wonderful piece on No Pussyfooting a while back

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2005/02/28/the-beards

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marcuse LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture