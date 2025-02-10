Today we’re listening to Blanket Swimming, an American electronic musician based in Kansas City. We discovered Blanket Swimming via Andrew Khedoori First Impressions Rows from 2021 creates what this newsletter is always in search of: an atmosphere of profundity. Khonsu from November 2024 is the one Khedoori highlighted; it’s a slow burn ambient track that opens with actual field recordings of fires which eventually yie synth pads.

Rows - Blanket Swimming (36m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Khonsu - Blanket Swimming (33m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.