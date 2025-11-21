It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Binary Algorithms, a Colombian electronic musician from Tunja. Growing up, he detected alluring beacons toward electronic music in “nu-metal bands, some Michael Jackson albums, and even in the soundtracks of PS1 and Xbox 360 video games,” he told 15Questions. He’s been putting out music since 2022, his debut LP, Reminiscencias, came out in October. It switches between “razor-sharp electro, leaden techno, dubby skanking and lighter, early Warp-style IDM,” as Andrew Ryce observed. We’re also playing his EP Dissolved Cycles, a collaboration with American producer Zvrra from 2023, which is more straightforward techno.

Reminiscencias - Binary Algorithms (51m, basically no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Dissolved Cycles - Binary Algorithms & Zvrra (17m, hints of vocals on track 2)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice weekend.