Today we’re listening to BCMC, an American duo from Chicago, multi-instrumentalists Bill MacKay and Cooper Crain. Their new album Stash is already on our shortlist for 2026 best LPs. It’s a psychedelic ambient drone record with elements of raga, kosmische, space rock, minimalism, and more. Crain plays keys in Bitchin Bajas, and he played with MacKay a bunch in the Chicago scene before the two formed BCMC. Stash is their sophomore LP following their 2023 debut Foreign Smokes, which is four longform tracks and can be classified as jambient.

Stash - BCMC (39m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Foreign Smokes - BCMC (41m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a nice Thursday.