It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Ax14, a vaporwave producer. That’s about it for biography. We checked out Ax14’s discography following Lone’s recommendation of it in conversation a couple weeks ago. The music and imagery Ax14 makes reflect the Frutiger Aero aesthetic of the 2000s and early 2010s: skeuomorphism, extreme optimism, high saturation. We’re playing two of their LPs: Perfect World from 2024 and Promised Land from 2025. It’s a kind of hyperreal musicality, with a tinge of nostalgia for the era of Windows Vista and Nintendo Wii. Sounds from those platforms are even sampled directly, such as on the banger “Windows Vista Breakcore.”

Perfect World - Ax14 (63m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Promised Land - Ax14 (60m, spoken vocals on track 2)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a fantastic weekend.