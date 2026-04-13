Today we’re listening to Ave Grave, an American electronic musician based in Berlin. He grew up in the Sierra Nevada foothills and later moved to Los Angeles, where he formed the post-punk band TV Heads. As Ave Grave he makes ambient music that is primarily about sonic texture. He combines field recordings with slow musical notes (piano, synths, baritone guitar) and alters the sound through analogue and digital mediums. His latest record is a collaboration with San Francisco-based musician Unlearn. The record achieves a kind of nostalgic sound through Basinskian destructive tape loops. They cite Alaskan Tapes, Sunn O))), Ethel Cain, Stars of the Lid, and Hiroshi Yoshimura as influences. We’re also playing Ave Grave’s 2022 album, Field Notes, which is more piano-centric and equally wistful.

Ave Grave x Unlearn - Ave Grave & Unlearn (61m, basically no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Field Notes - Ave Grave (52m, spoken vocals on track 8)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

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