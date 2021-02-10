Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Atariame, a Russian singer-songwriter and electronic composer. Of her three LPs, the first and third fuse experimental electronic and folk music. But the second LP, 2019’s Voiceless, consists of almost entirely instrumental tracks on which she programs synths to make interesting loops. It might be outside your comfort zone but there’s only one way to find out. We’re also playing the vocal-heavy 2020 record Completeness, whose style is from the future.

Voiceless - Atariame (50m, whispers on the first and final tracks)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

Completeness - Atariame (40m, lotsa vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

Have a really nice Wednesday.