Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Moon Ate the Dark. The duo consists of pianist Anna Rose Carter and producer producer Christopher Bailey. Together they make Max Richter-like ambient classical pieces that approach avant-garde without becoming alienating. The two expats are based in London: Carter from Wales and Bailey from Canada. Carter’s ghostly piano evokes the memories of friends and family left behind. Bailey’s production amplifies the feeling by using what their website describes only as “smart microphone tricks.” Aside from the not-so-smart microphone feedback that opens “Capsules 11” (be forewarned), these records are fantastic through and through.

Moon Ate the Dark by Moon Ate the Dark (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube / Bandcamp

Moon Ate the Dark II by Moon Ate the Dark (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube / Bandcamp

Have a really good day today.

🎹 🎹 🎹