Today we’re listening to Angine de Poitrine, a Quebecois duo from Chicoutimi. The members, who go by Khn (guitar/bass) and Klek (drums), started jamming together about twenty years ago in their early teens. The self-described “microtonal dada Pythagorean cubist rock orchestra” has released two albums: Vol. I (2024) and Vol. II (two weeks ago). They incorporate elements of math rock, Arabic maqam, prog, and funk. To Noize Magazine they listed influences such as Gentle Giant, The Lounge Lizards, and Calvin Harris. We’re playing both of Angine de Poitrine’s albums, but the best starting point is their live performance on KEXP from February (YouTube). That show demonstrates the guitarist’s fluency with a double-necked microtonal guitar/bass and complex pedal setup, the drummer’s energetic precision, and the duo’s absurdist presentation.

Vol. II - Angine de Poitrine (37m, occasional extraterrestrial vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Vol. I - Angine de Poitrine (33m, occasional extraterrestrial vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

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