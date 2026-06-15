Today we’re listening to Ángeles Rojas, an Argentinian composer based in Berlin. We previously featured her music along with an interview last spring. She took piano lessons growing up, and expanded her studies to composition at the University of the Arts in Buenos Aires. Despite her classical training, her chief influence is listening to nature, and recalling the sounds of the forest from her childhood. She views the composer as a medium, channeling sound that is always already flowing. Her latest record, Open the Windows and Let the Spirits In and Out, is a thirty minute drone piece that creates what this newsletter is all about: an atmosphere of profundity. Of her four other records, which are similarly longform, we’re revisiting Breathe Into the Forest, Into the Bird, Into the Song from 2022.

Open the Windows and Let the Spirits In and Out - Ángeles Rojas (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Breathe Into the Forest, Into the Bird, Into the Song - Ángeles Rojas (43m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.