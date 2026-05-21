Flow State

Flow State

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Marshall Gu's avatar
Marshall Gu
10h

Everything this man did was a classic. Love that Tribe sampled Lift Every Voice on their comeback

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Mike's avatar
Mike
13h

Dance with Death (specifically the track, not the album) is so slinky and invigorating at the same time. Incredible interplay between the soloists. Amazing recommendation as always.

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