Today we’re listening to Ambiotik & 58918012, who are Ukrainian musicians Alexander Sky and Yurii Popov respectively. The pair met in 2014 at Ambiotik’s live performance in Ivano-Frankivsk. Last year they collaborated on an album called Ordered Chaos, which was released this past January. It reminds us of Cluster & Eno, decidedly ambient with krautrock influences. If you dislike repetitive music, this album is not for you. If you dislike repetitive music, this newsletter is not for you. We’re pairing Ordered Chaos with one of 58918012’s previous records, Lost Album from 2021, which is pure ambient profundity.

Ordered Chaos - Ambiotik & 58918012 (56m, no vocals)

Lost Album - 58918012 (42, essentially no vocals)

We wish you a great start to your week.