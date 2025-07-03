We’ll be off next week.

Today we’re listening to Alanna Crouch, a British pianist and composer. We discovered her music via cloud collecting conversation with her. Crouch’s first musical efforts, at age three, consisted of playing cartoon themes by ear on her family’s piano. She studied classical music and by age 16 had already performed at Royal Albert Hall and Carnegie Hall. Her original music often begins with improvisations, which she later records in Cubase and transcribes in Sibelius. We’re playing two of her albums. First up is the painting from 2024, a sequence of pieces composed in response to Edvard Munch’s “The Sick Child.” Second is From Another Perspective, a slightly longer collection of gentle neoclassical piano compositions.

the painting - Alanna Crouch (26m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

From Another Perspective - Alanna Crouch (34m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Thursday.